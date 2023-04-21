DZ BANK Maintains Zurich Insurance Group (SIX:ZURN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DZ BANK maintained coverage of Zurich Insurance Group (SIX:ZURN) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 1,198K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 30.32% over the last quarter.

FDD - First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 3.11% over the last quarter.

FSGGX - Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 4.83% over the last quarter.

DEQAX - BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 3.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURN is 0.69%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 27,968K shares.

