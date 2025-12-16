DZ BANK Maintains United Internet (UDIRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, DZ BANK maintained coverage of United Internet (OTCPK:UDIRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.99% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Internet is $35.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.02 to a high of $60.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.99% from its latest reported closing price of $25.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Internet is 6,423MM, an increase of 0.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Internet. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UDIRF is 0.12%, an increase of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.69% to 7,459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,043K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDIRF by 16.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,016K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares , representing a decrease of 22.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDIRF by 3.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 634K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares , representing a decrease of 23.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDIRF by 3.57% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 538K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares , representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDIRF by 9.68% over the last quarter.

BAFHX - Brown Advisory - WMC Strategic European Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 461K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing an increase of 18.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDIRF by 11.52% over the last quarter.

