DZ BANK Maintains Hugo Boss (HUGPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DZ BANK maintained coverage of Hugo Boss (OTCPK:HUGPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.01% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hugo Boss is $51.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.01 to a high of $84.41. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.01% from its latest reported closing price of $53.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hugo Boss is 4,070MM, a decrease of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hugo Boss. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 10.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUGPF is 0.13%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.10% to 4,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 604K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares , representing a decrease of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUGPF by 5.86% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 458K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares , representing an increase of 14.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUGPF by 5.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 377K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUGPF by 2.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 315K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares , representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUGPF by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 243K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUGPF by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.