DZ BANK Maintains Deutsche Börse (DBOEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DZ BANK maintained coverage of Deutsche Börse (OTCPK:DBOEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Börse is $318.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $249.23 to a high of $370.14. The average price target represents an increase of 61.00% from its latest reported closing price of $198.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Börse is 5,108MM, a decrease of 30.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Börse. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBOEF is 0.73%, an increase of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 38,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,665K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEF by 15.38% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 2,395K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 1,912K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares , representing a decrease of 14.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEF by 15.01% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,871K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares , representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBOEF by 7.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,658K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEF by 0.51% over the last quarter.

