DZ BANK Maintains Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt (ALSMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DZ BANK maintained coverage of Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ALSMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.13% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt is $5.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$11.49 to a high of $16.19. The average price target represents an increase of 134.13% from its latest reported closing price of $2.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt is 18,508MM, a decrease of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSMY is 0.04%, an increase of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.65% to 2,663K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 1,773K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 592K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares , representing a decrease of 33.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 107K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing a decrease of 23.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 52.49% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 90K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 63.75% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSMY by 3.81% over the last quarter.

