DZ BANK Maintains Airbus SE - Depositary Receipt (EADSY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DZ BANK maintained coverage of Airbus SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:EADSY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.97% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Airbus SE - Depositary Receipt is $94.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $148.33. The average price target represents an increase of 133.97% from its latest reported closing price of $40.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Airbus SE - Depositary Receipt is 78,057MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EADSY is 0.90%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 11,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EUAD - Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 4,239K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 92.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 19.74% over the last quarter.

SBLGX - ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Fund holds 1,883K shares.

WCEAX - Ivy Core Equity Fund holds 1,639K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 6.22% over the last quarter.

IBNAX - Ivy Balanced Fund holds 393K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 11.29% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 293K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.