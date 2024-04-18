DZ Bank Initiates Coverage of First Solar (FSLR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, DZ Bank initiated coverage of First Solar (NasdaqGS:FSLR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.12% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for First Solar is 228.06. The forecasts range from a low of 159.14 to a high of $376.95. The average price target represents an increase of 28.12% from its latest reported closing price of 178.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Solar is 4,591MM, an increase of 38.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1540 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLR is 0.29%, a decrease of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 102,063K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLR is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,184K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,941K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 4.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,609K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,569K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares, representing a decrease of 25.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 93.18% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 2,522K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares, representing an increase of 35.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 51.40% over the last quarter.

First Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.