DZ BANK Downgrades Swiss Re (SIX:SREN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DZ BANK downgraded their outlook for Swiss Re (SIX:SREN) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMCR - Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICELX - MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund Investor Class holds 91K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 26.79% over the last quarter.

QTELX - AQR TM Emerging Multi-Style Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 120.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 43.79% over the last quarter.

ACEVX - International Value Fund Investor Class holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 87.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 58.73% over the last quarter.

FSGGX - Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 112K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 93.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 1,827.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Re. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SREN is 0.26%, an increase of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 15,141K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.