DZ BANK Downgrades SMA Solar Technology (XTRA:S92)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, DZ BANK downgraded their outlook for SMA Solar Technology (XTRA:S92) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.66% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for SMA Solar Technology is 35,57 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 30,30 € to a high of 52,50 €. The average price target represents an increase of 59.66% from its latest reported closing price of 22,28 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for SMA Solar Technology is 1,500MM, a decrease of 20.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

SMA Solar Technology Maintains 1.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.35%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMA Solar Technology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S92 is 0.21%, an increase of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.10% to 1,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 378K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing a decrease of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 15.25% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 192K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing a decrease of 47.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 19.93% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 123K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 19.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 120K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 108K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 20.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 22.70% over the last quarter.

