DZ BANK Downgrades KION GROUP (LSE:0QFU)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, DZ BANK downgraded their outlook for KION GROUP (LSE:0QFU) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.67% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for KION GROUP is 54.06 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 38.22 GBX to a high of 70.07 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 68.67% from its latest reported closing price of 32.05 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KION GROUP is 11,485MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in KION GROUP. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QFU is 0.35%, an increase of 28.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.86% to 12,933K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,786K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QFU by 0.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 995K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QFU by 2.18% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 876K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QFU by 6.43% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 856K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares , representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QFU by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 730K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares , representing an increase of 31.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QFU by 76.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.