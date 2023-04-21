DZ BANK Downgrades HUGO BOSS (FWB:BOSS)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DZ BANK downgraded their outlook for HUGO BOSS (FWB:BOSS) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DOMIX - Domini Impact International Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 227K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 31.61% over the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIEYX - INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABIAX - AB International Value Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 29.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 9.04% over the last quarter.

EAISX - Parametric International Equity Fund Investor Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUGO BOSS. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSS is 0.43%, a decrease of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.92% to 7,405K shares.

