DZ BANK Downgrades H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (LSE:0RRC)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, DZ BANK downgraded their outlook for H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (LSE:0RRC) from Hold to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.38% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA is 6.41 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.24 GBX to a high of 8.38 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 64.38% from its latest reported closing price of 3.90 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA is 1,497MM, an increase of 11.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RRC is 0.00%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 415K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 216K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 72K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 71K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

