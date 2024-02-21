DZ Bank Downgrades Eli Lilly and (LLY)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, DZ Bank downgraded their outlook for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.87% Downside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly and is 650.83. The forecasts range from a low of 434.30 to a high of $801.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.87% from its latest reported closing price of 755.66.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly and is 35,769MM, an increase of 4.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.40.

Eli Lilly and Declares $1.30 Dividend

On December 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024 will receive the payment on March 8, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.13 per share.

At the current share price of $755.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 2.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly and. This is an increase of 282 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLY is 1.07%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 879,930K shares. The put/call ratio of LLY is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 99,769K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,984K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,709K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,789K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 79.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 26,950K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,860K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,604K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,649K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 18.68% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 22,201K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,064K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Lilly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. It was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today it remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

