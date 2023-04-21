DZ BANK Downgrades Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (FWB:DRW8)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DZ BANK downgraded their outlook for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (FWB:DRW8) from Buy to Sell .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRW8 is 0.03%, a decrease of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.41% to 257K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

