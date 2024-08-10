DZ BANK Downgrades BNP Paribas (SWX:BNP)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, DZ BANK downgraded their outlook for BNP Paribas (SWX:BNP) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNP Paribas. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNP is 0.80%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 190,902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 22,722K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,149K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,220K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 2.00% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 11,274K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,321K shares , representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 26.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,469K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,486K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 3.61% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 6,678K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

