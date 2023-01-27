'Dysfunctional' European repo market is improving, trade group ICMA says

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dysfunction in the euro zone’s crucial overnight lending market eased at the end of last year and is expected to improve further, an industry body representing some of the market's biggest traders said on Friday.

The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) wrote to the European Central Bank last October warning that "rising dysfunction" in the repo market, where borrowing rates had plunged, could stop monetary policy from working properly.

On Friday, ICMA said in a report that year-end conditions had improved significantly after interventions from the ECB and Germany.

The moves "definitely had a material impact in taking some of the pressure out," Andy Hill, ICMA's deputy head of market practice, told Reuters, although he said the organisation still had concerns about trading conditions.

The market for repurchasing agreements, or repos, is vital for the financial world. Financial institutions exchange cash and high-quality assets like government bonds to meet their daily operational needs and take market positions.

Tensions in the market reached unprecedented levels last year following years of huge ECB bond purchases, through which it hoovered up much of the euro zone's government bonds.

It meant that there was lots of cash sloshing around but a shortage of collateral, so repo rates plunged as investors had to pay historically high rates to borrow bonds.

Addressing concerns about year-end, the ECB in November increased the volume of securities that it can lend out against cash to 250 billion euros ($272 billion) from 150 billion euros.

Before ICMA's warning, in October, Germany's finance agency increased its outstanding bonds by 54 billion euros to lend to investors in repos.

In addition to those measures, banks' repayment of ultra-cheap loans to the ECB had also helped, ICMA said.

Banks have returned around 800 billion euros of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO) loans to the ECB, sharply reducing the amount of spare cash - or reserves - in the banking system chasing collateral.

Market rates also show the measures helped. It was less expensive for investors to borrow bonds at the end of last year than at the end of 2021, RepoFunds Rate data shows.

And the difference between bond yields and swap rates has narrowed significantly after reaching its highest since the euro zone debt crisis in October, another sign the bond shortage is easing. .EURAB6E2Y=, DE2YT=RR

ICMA's Hill said he expects conditions to further improve this year as the ECB reduces the size of its bond holdings from March and high government funding needs will make more bonds available to investors.

"It should get better, as more liquidity and excess reserves come out of the system, as we move towards quantitative tightening," he said.

However, Hill said trading conditions remain less favourable than in the past.

"There is a realisation that liquidity in bond markets is not quite where it should be, and there is a resiliency issue," he said.

($1 = 0.9203 euros)

