Dyno Nobel (ICPVF) Price Target Increased by 27.91% to 2.70

The average one-year price target for Dyno Nobel (OTCPK:ICPVF) has been revised to $2.70 / share. This is an increase of 27.91% from the prior estimate of $2.11 dated August 5, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.45 to a high of $3.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.66% from the latest reported closing price of $1.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyno Nobel. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 13.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICPVF is 0.10%, an increase of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 182,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 38,033K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,694K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,441K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPVF by 16.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,278K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,003K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,868K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPVF by 23.82% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,373K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing an increase of 32.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPVF by 83.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.