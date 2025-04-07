Dynex Capital's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Dynex Capital Inc's 6.90% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DX.PRC) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.725), with shares changing hands as low as $24.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.22% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, DX.PRC was trading at a 0.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.79% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DX.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Dynex Capital Inc's 6.90% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Dynex Capital Inc's 6.90% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DX.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DX) are off about 1.4%.

