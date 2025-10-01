Dynex Capital's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

Markets
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dynex Capital Inc's 6.90% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DX.PRC) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.5659), with shares changing hands as low as $25.61 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.78% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DX.PRC was trading at a 4.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.55% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DX.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Dynex Capital Inc's 6.90% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Dynex Capital Inc's 6.90% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DX.PRC) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DX) are up about 0.5%.

