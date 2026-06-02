Dynex Capital's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for DX.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Dynex Capital Inc's 6.90% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Dynex Capital Inc's 6.90% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DX.PRC) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DX) are down about 0.7%.
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Further DX.PRC Research:
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