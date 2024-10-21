Dynex Capital reports Q3 EPS (10c), consensus (3c)

Reports Q3 book value per share $13.00. “Our economic return of 7.1% for the quarter continues to highlight the skills and experience that we believe are necessary to navigate the current environment. We continue to expect a favorable investing environment which supports increasing our monthly dividend from $0.13 to $0.15 per common share,” said Byron L. Boston, Chairman and Co-CEO.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DX:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 21, 2024
- DX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Dynex Capital management to meet with BTIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.