Dynex Capital reports Q3 EPS (10c), consensus (3c)

Reports Q3 book value per share $13.00. “Our economic return of 7.1% for the quarter continues to highlight the skills and experience that we believe are necessary to navigate the current environment. We continue to expect a favorable investing environment which supports increasing our monthly dividend from $0.13 to $0.15 per common share,” said Byron L. Boston, Chairman and Co-CEO.

