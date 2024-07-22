News & Insights

Dynex Capital Posts Q2 Net Loss

July 22, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX), a real-estate investment trust, on Monday reported a net loss for the second quarter of $10.227 million or $0.15 per share, compared with first-quarter's net profit of $38.195 million or $0.64 per share.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the firm to post a loss of $0.19 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net gain on derivative instruments was $41.135 million versus last quarter's $124.635 million.

Total losses stood at $2.348 million, compared with gains of $54.611 million a quarter ago.

Net interest income was $1.287 million, compared with first-quarter's expenses of $3.192 million.

