Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) insider upped their holding by 3.5% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Dynex Capital, Inc.'s (NYSE:DX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Dynex Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Director Byron Boston made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$201k worth of shares at a price of US$15.98 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$16.10 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Dynex Capital share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Byron Boston was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Byron Boston bought a total of 22.33k shares over the year at an average price of US$15.78. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:DX Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Does Dynex Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Dynex Capital insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 1.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dynex Capital Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Dynex Capital we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Dynex Capital is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

