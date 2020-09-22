Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 23, 2020

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that DX the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.83, the dividend yield is 9.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DX was $15.83, representing a -22.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.34 and a 124.86% increase over the 52 week low of $7.04.

DX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29. Zacks Investment Research reports DX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.14%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

