Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.92, the dividend yield is 9.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DX was $15.92, representing a -21.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.34 and a 126.14% increase over the 52 week low of $7.04.

DX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29. Zacks Investment Research reports DX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.14%, compared to an industry average of -18.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

