Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that DX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.02, the dividend yield is 8.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DX was $18.02, representing a -12.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.51 and a 16.33% increase over the 52 week low of $15.49.

DX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). DX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.99. Zacks Investment Research reports DX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.06%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.