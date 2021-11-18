Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that DX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.77, the dividend yield is 8.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DX was $17.77, representing a -13.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.51 and a 4.16% increase over the 52 week low of $17.06.

DX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). DX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.72. Zacks Investment Research reports DX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.09%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

