Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that DX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.01, the dividend yield is 8.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DX was $19.01, representing a -2.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.53 and a 170.03% increase over the 52 week low of $7.04.

DX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). DX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.9. Zacks Investment Research reports DX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.06%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DX Dividend History page.

