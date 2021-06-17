Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that DX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.18, the dividend yield is 7.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DX was $20.18, representing a -1.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.51 and a 52.3% increase over the 52 week low of $13.25.

DX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). DX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.73. Zacks Investment Research reports DX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.06%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

