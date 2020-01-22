Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that DX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DX was $18.1, representing a -3.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.78 and a 30.78% increase over the 52 week low of $13.84.

DX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). DX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$13.08. Zacks Investment Research reports DX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.32%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.