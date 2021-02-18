Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that DX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.8, the dividend yield is 8.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DX was $18.8, representing a -7.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.34 and a 167.05% increase over the 52 week low of $7.04.

DX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.9. Zacks Investment Research reports DX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.06%, compared to an industry average of -11.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DX as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SRET with an increase of 22.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DX at 3.36%.

