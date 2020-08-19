Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.97, the dividend yield is 9.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DX was $15.97, representing a -21.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.34 and a 126.85% increase over the 52 week low of $7.04.

DX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29. Zacks Investment Research reports DX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.14%, compared to an industry average of -19.4%.

