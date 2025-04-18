Stocks
DX

DYNEX CAPITAL Earnings Preview: Recent $DX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 18, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

DYNEX CAPITAL ($DX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $22,127,902 and earnings of $0.23 per share.

DYNEX CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of DYNEX CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,390,662 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,591,874
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,374,781 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,390,979
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 945,543 shares (-54.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,961,118
  • UBS GROUP AG added 841,438 shares (+430.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,644,190
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 501,094 shares (+129.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,338,839
  • ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT added 337,984 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,275,497
  • ATOM INVESTORS LP added 295,971 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,744,033

