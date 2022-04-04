Dynex Capital (DX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $16.16, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had gained 5.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynex Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Dynex Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.99, which means Dynex Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

