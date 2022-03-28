Dynex Capital (DX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dynex Capital (DX) closed the most recent trading day at $16.21, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had gained 5.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynex Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Dynex Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.05, which means Dynex Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.