Dynex Capital (DX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $15.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had lost 5.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.17% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2022.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynex Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dynex Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.44.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

