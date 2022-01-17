Dynex Capital (DX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $16.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had gained 4.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.21% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Dynex Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dynex Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dynex Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.88, which means Dynex Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

