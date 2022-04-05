Dynex Capital (DX) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

Dynex Capital (DX) closed the most recent trading day at $15.99, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had gained 3.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynex Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Dynex Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.74. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.74.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

