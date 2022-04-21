Dynex Capital (DX) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $15.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had lost 2.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Dynex Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynex Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dynex Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.83.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

