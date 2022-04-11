Dynex Capital (DX) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Dynex Capital (DX) closed the most recent trading day at $15.77, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had lost 0.38% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dynex Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dynex Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.58, so we one might conclude that Dynex Capital is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

