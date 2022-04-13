Dynex Capital (DX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $15.96, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had lost 0.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynex Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dynex Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.49, which means Dynex Capital is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.