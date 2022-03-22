Dynex Capital (DX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $16.04, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had lost 2.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynex Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dynex Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.52 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.83.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.