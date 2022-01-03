Dynex Capital (DX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $17.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had lost 0.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynex Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dynex Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.03, so we one might conclude that Dynex Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

