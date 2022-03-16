Dynex Capital (DX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $15.92, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had lost 3.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.46%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dynex Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Dynex Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.72, which means Dynex Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

