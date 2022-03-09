Dynex Capital (DX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dynex Capital (DX) closed the most recent trading day at $16.06, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had lost 3.51% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 9.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dynex Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dynex Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.62, so we one might conclude that Dynex Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

