Dynex Capital (DX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $17.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had gained 0.12% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.59% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynex Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dynex Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.06, which means Dynex Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

