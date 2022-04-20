Dynex Capital (DX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $15.44, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had lost 4.3% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dynex Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dynex Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.53, so we one might conclude that Dynex Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.