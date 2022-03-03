Dynex Capital (DX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $15.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had lost 3.13% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.15% lower. Dynex Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dynex Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.