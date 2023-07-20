Dynex Capital (DX) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Dynex Capital said on July 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.86%, the lowest has been 7.67%, and the highest has been 17.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -5.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynex Capital. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DX is 0.10%, a decrease of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 26,753K shares. The put/call ratio of DX is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.39% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynex Capital is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.39% from its latest reported closing price of 12.82.

The projected annual revenue for Dynex Capital is 51MM, an increase of 177.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,724K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing an increase of 22.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,433K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares, representing a decrease of 55.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DX by 43.79% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,388K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 93.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 759.53% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 1,120K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 95.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 2,524.27% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,088K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Dynex Capital Background Information

ynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO.

