Dynex Capital (DX) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Dynex Capital said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.75%, the lowest has been 7.67%, and the highest has been 17.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.74 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynex Capital. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DX is 0.11%, an increase of 31.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.64% to 25,973K shares. The put/call ratio of DX is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynex Capital is $15.76. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 31.11% from its latest reported closing price of $12.02.

The projected annual revenue for Dynex Capital is $51MM, a decrease of 71.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYMKX - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Class H holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 24.50% over the last quarter.

REM - iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF holds 622K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DX by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AlphaCentric Advisors holds 84K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

PSOPX - JPMorgan Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 449K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing an increase of 25.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 38.24% over the last quarter.

Dynex Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO.

